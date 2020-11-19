Hope for cervical cancer sufferers as SA commits to ending this deadly disease

For many women, being diagnosed with cervical cancer is like death sentence due to its high mortality, but a new plan to expedite its elimination in SA and other parts of the world has given hope to many.

SA has joined 193 other nations who have committed to eliminate cervical cancer by 2050 — a move that will see the country vaccinating 90% of young girls with a human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, screening 70% of women from age 35, and putting 90% of women with this form of cancer on treatment by 2030.

This week the World Health Organisation (WHO) launched its global strategy to accelerate the elimination of cervical cancer, which is set to reduce more than 40% of new cases of cervical cancer and 5m deaths by 2050.

It's the first time that nations are making this commitment to end a cancer, which remains the deadliest form of cancer among women in SA. It kills between 3,000 and 3,500 women in SA every year, and about 6,000 women are diagnosed with it annually.

“The huge burden of mortality related to cervical cancer is a consequence of decades of neglect by the global health community. However, the script can be rewritten,” said SA-born WHO assistant director-general Dr Princess Nothemba Simelela.

“The fight against cervical cancer is also a fight for women’s rights. The unnecessary suffering caused by this preventable disease reflects the injustices that uniquely affect women’s health around the world. Together, we can make history to ensure a cervical cancer-free future.”

New developments include the availability of prophylactic vaccines, low-cost approaches to screening and treating cervical cancer precursors, and novel approaches to surgical training.

While the Covid-19 pandemic has posed challenges in prevention of cancer deaths and interrupted vaccination and treatment services, including the school vaccination programme, other factors such as delays in hospital referral systems have acted as barriers for women seeking cancer treatment. Simelela said part of the plan of the global strategy is to get women treated as soon as possible, sometimes using the tools developed during the pandemic to screen for cervical cancer.

“With this technology, we can get a diagnosis in 20 minutes and the woman can be treated immediately on site, making it possible to have one visit in one day to be immediately cured of this pre-cancer lesion,” she told journalists this week.