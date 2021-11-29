Could you have prediabetes and not know it?

Could you have diabetes and not know it?

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), 415-million adults around the world — and up to 4.5-million in SA — live with diabetes. These numbers are expected to rise to as high as 642-million by 2040.

“There are also many people who have the condition but remain undiagnosed and are at risk of serious complications,” says Dr Noluthando Nematswerani, head of the Discovery Health Centre for Clinical Excellence. “Then there are those who are at high risk of developing diabetes in the future and who could make health changes now to delay or prevent this from occurring.”

So if you haven’t already scheduled your annual blood sugar screening check, now is the time to do it.

“Annual screening checks are very important and are a simple and cost-effective way of picking up warning signs of diabetes and other chronic illnesses as early as possible,” says Nematswerani. “Once we pick up these warning signs, we can apply lifestyle changes that can reverse our risk and also initiate treatment early on to prevent complications.”

Why you shouldn't postpone your screening check

Over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, many people have avoided visiting their healthcare practitioners for any form of care not related to Covid-19, including for regular screening checks. This is confirmed by Discovery Health Medical Scheme data.