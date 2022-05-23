×

Health & Sex

Mr Price makes private health care pocket-friendly with prepaid vouchers

You can now conveniently buy a selection of NetCarePlus vouchers for doctor's visits and medication at your nearest Mr Price Group store

23 May 2022 - 09:26
Sponsored
Prepaid NetcarePlus vouchers for doctors' visits are one of the growing list of value-added services available to customers of the Mr Price Group.
Image: 123RF/michaeljung

Now that Mr Price Money has teamed up with Netcare, it's simple, convenient and budget-friendly to get a private doctor's visit whenever you need one. 

That's because you can buy an array of prepaid NetcarePlus healthcare vouchers at any of the Mr Price Group's 1,300 stores around SA.

There are three vouchers to chose from: 

  1. The NetcarePlus GP voucher for an in-person doctor visit for R380;
  2. The NetcarePlus virtual GP voucher for an online doctor visit for R320;
  3. The NetcarePlus GP + medication voucher, which includes an in-person doctor visit and medication for R470. 

To purchase a voucher, simply pop into a Mr Price Group store and head straight to the till; you can pay cash or charge the voucher to your Mr Price Money accountYou'll then be given a till slip with your voucher code on it; this code will also be sent to you via SMS.

Each voucher code is valid for three years, and can be used by yourself, a friend or a family member at any of the 700 doctors available in the Netcare network around Southern Africa.

Once you've purchased your NetcarePlus voucher from a Mr Price Group store, you can conveniently book your doctor's visit over the phone.
Image: Supplied/Mr Price Money

To find your nearest Netcare doctor, visit netcare.co.za/NetcarePlusThen book your appointment by calling the Netcare customer care centre on 086-0101 and quote your voucher code.

Getting access to affordable, quality private health care couldn't be easier!

This article was paid for by Mr Price Money.

