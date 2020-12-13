How your political views can influence what turns you on (yes, really)

Monique Verduyn examines the relationship between coitus and convictions

On the surface, our sexual and political lives appear to be strange bedfellows. Why would your choice of candidate correlate with your sexual preferences? Turns out that it does, though.



In their book The Pragmatist's Guide to Sexuality, husband and wife Malcolm and Simone Collins set out to find the associations between people's political beliefs and their sexual appetites — oral, anal, doggy-style, threesomes, BDSM and so much more...