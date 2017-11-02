Home & Gardening

Conrad Hicks has forged a great career as a sculptor

02 November 2017 - 09:48 By Allison Foat
Talented blacksmith and metallurgical shape shifter, Conrad Hicks.
Talented blacksmith and metallurgical shape shifter, Conrad Hicks.
Image: Alison Foat

Striking while the iron is hot would be a fitting strapline to Conrad Hicks' life. As a master blacksmith he has been beating the shape out of metal for close to three decades.

Hicks, 51, graduated with distinction in Art and Design in 1986 from the Cape Technikon. He has created a diverse body of work, from furniture to architectural art, drawings and utensils. His greatest passion is sculpture.

His forge is located in The Bijou, an old cinema and a landmark Art Deco building that he owns in Observatory, Cape Town. The cavernous space smells like lit sparklers and is stacked with the paraphernalia of the trade and piles of steel rods awaiting metamorphosis.

The Bijou in Observatory, which houses Conrad Hicks's forge.
The Bijou in Observatory, which houses Conrad Hicks's forge.
Image: Alison Foat

The way a sculpture evolves from its genesis to completion is like metallurgical choreography, a shifting of shapes until the visual outcome complements the brief and what the artist has seen in his or her mind's eye. "I saw the angel in the marble and carved until I set him free," was how Michelangelo put it.

Whether marble or metal, there is a thing of beauty hidden in the raw material, and it takes a craftsman with unique skill to bring it forth.

Hicks's sculptures are his tools of communication - "they speak their own language", he says. Whether it's the Stoomtrekker Mutant Vehicle at AfrikaBurn, the spiral staircase at Tokara Wine Estate, an installation on the 2010 Fan Walk or sculpted interiors, his creations transcend function and stimulate conversation.

A traditionalist, Conrad specialises in hand-forging where wrought iron is heated and softened in a forge furnace, then laid on an anvil and hammered into context.

On the day we visited his smithy, Hicks was putting the finishing touches on to a deep champagne bowl with a rim that undulated like an oyster shell, made from copper. The outside was a thermal palette of blues and greens and the inside the most perfect shade of salmon pink, buffed to a high shine.

Spoons made at Hicks's forge.
Spoons made at Hicks's forge.
Image: Alison Foat

At the time of writing this, Hicks was in Big Sky, Montana, installing a private commission on a country estate, a spiny copper structure planted harmoniously against a row of pines.

Hicks enjoys the nuances and versatility of copper, as does his son Leo, 19, who has produced his own exceptional range of spoons, bowls and forged frying pans under The Tool Room brand.

Conrad Hicks is a metallurgical shape shifter. "My pieces are tools that communicate my artistic investigation - this is the essence of my art."

Follow on Hicks Instagram.

• 'Industry' featuring work by Conrad Hicks, Philippe Bousquet, Dokter and Misses, and Xandre Kriel, launches today at Southern Guild in Johannesburg. The exhibition runs until December 15.

This article was first published in The Times

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Jamie Hayon: mad hatter of the design world

From rocking green chickens to mod seats, this Spanish creative is redefining design as we know it
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Dokter and Misses celebrates a decade of award-winning design

2017 marks a milestone for husband-and-wife team Adriaan Hugo and Katy Taplin as they celebrate a decade of running their much-loved design studio, ...
Lifestyle
11 days ago

There's a serious side to Porky Hefer's outlandish seats

This famed artist explains how his imaginative chair designs - think a man-sized cowhide seashell or bird's nest - make an important humanist ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Sex Talk: What's the most enjoyable sex position for an overweight couple? Health & Sex
  2. What to do if your man is a sex addict Health & Sex
  3. Unsolicited sexual attention can be fun, too Lifestyle
  4. Dagga smokers have more sex, say scientists Health & Sex
  5. Apple vs. Fitbit: which smartwatch is the smarter choice for fitness fans? Health & Sex

Latest Videos

'Helicopter man' flies for the first time
New York truck attack suspect seen running away from vehicle used in attack
X