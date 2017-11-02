Conrad Hicks has forged a great career as a sculptor

The way a sculpture evolves from its genesis to completion is like metallurgical choreography, a shifting of shapes until the visual outcome complements the brief and what the artist has seen in his or her mind's eye. "I saw the angel in the marble and carved until I set him free," was how Michelangelo put it.

Whether marble or metal, there is a thing of beauty hidden in the raw material, and it takes a craftsman with unique skill to bring it forth.

Hicks's sculptures are his tools of communication - "they speak their own language", he says. Whether it's the Stoomtrekker Mutant Vehicle at AfrikaBurn, the spiral staircase at Tokara Wine Estate, an installation on the 2010 Fan Walk or sculpted interiors, his creations transcend function and stimulate conversation.

A traditionalist, Conrad specialises in hand-forging where wrought iron is heated and softened in a forge furnace, then laid on an anvil and hammered into context.

On the day we visited his smithy, Hicks was putting the finishing touches on to a deep champagne bowl with a rim that undulated like an oyster shell, made from copper. The outside was a thermal palette of blues and greens and the inside the most perfect shade of salmon pink, buffed to a high shine.