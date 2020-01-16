WATCH | Inside the R92m 'Gatsby' mansion in Houghton

Heart and soul. That’s what it took to build a jaw-dropping 2,000-square-metre home tucked in Houghton Ridge, Johannesburg.

The owners have never lived in the home, but functions were held there by their business associates.

The property went up for sale after the project overtook the owners. They are now looking to buy a smaller property in SA.

“Imagine saying to client I’m going to be with you for eight to 10 years?

“I really think it was a labour of love and passion. As this project grew, it was realised it was bigger than the parties involved. The brief was to complete it,” designer and developer Stephen Pellerade said.

The entrance is surrounded by tall walls and a gate that opens inward.

Making your way along the driveway, tall trees, fountains and statues stand out.

As you open the huge brown double doors, bought in Argentina’s capital city, Buenos Aires, modern abstracts compliment grandmasters' artworks and chandeliers in the foyer.

The staircase in the foyer leads to en suite bedrooms, of which there are eight.