Meet the Maker

Xandre Kriel's designs are complex maths equations in furniture form

The Cape designer is versatile in his materials and precise in his calculations creating unique pieces that have a sculptural quality

Cape Town designer Xandre Kriel calls himself a "complete introvert", explaining how furniture-making, scribbling with ink and playing with clay offer some of the better ways in which he's able to communicate and express himself.



Having let go of his studio space and cumbersome machinery, this avid surfer and mountain-runner favours pristine settings on the Cape Peninsula as his outdoor workspaces...