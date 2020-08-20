How to set up a home office that works for you

If, like so many people, you were meant to work from home for a few weeks after lockdown started, but now have no idea when you’ll return to the office, now’s the time to turn that makeshift home office into something more permanent.

Interior designer Mali Langa from Task Interior Styling believes many people will continue to telecommute once the pandemic passes.

The lockdown, she said, has shown companies here are many pros to having their employees work from home, including cheaper overheads.

With this in mind, we asked Langa for tips on setting up a home office:

Why is it important to create a dedicated space to work from home?

Creating a dedicated space will make your life easier because you won’t have to pack up your desk at the end of every work day.

A well-considered workspace will also allow you to be more organised and increase productivity. If you make it look good, that will increase your creativity.

If I spend money on my home office, what should I invest in?

An ergonomic chair is important for your comfort and health. You spend a lot of time at your desk every day. We have enough to worry about as is, so let’s not add back pain to the mix.