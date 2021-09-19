Five homegrown herbs that can help ease your allergic reactions

Edible gardening guru Jane Griffiths shares growing tips and reveals how to make therapeutic infusions and decoctions from your harvest

For those who suffer from allergies, spring is a time of sneezing, red itchy eyes, sniffly noses and blocked sinuses. Using herbs can ease these reactions.



Here are five you can easily grow at home and harvest to create therapeutic infusions and decoctions:..