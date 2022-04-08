IN PICS | Inside the revamped Nike Shapa Soweto centre

They shifted the main entrance to Chris Hani Road, lowered the walls and turned the centre to face the street, so that it now engages directly with the community. It has a public presence and identity in a way that it never had before and is much easier to access.

The placement of the skate park and basketball courts in the area between the pavilion and street was another inspired move. In Soweto, the “yard” — the semi-public, semi-private area between house and pavement — is a social space. In fact, the architects and designers referred to the area as the “social yard” in a kind of working title during the design and construction phases. It’s now called the “Community Hub”.

By sensitively considering the facility’s cultural context and plugging into local spatial conventions, the designers gave the community an instant, intuitive sense of its purpose and character. Jacobsz explains that he removed the back wall of the pavilion and replaced it with glass so that it faced the yard and became open and welcoming. He also extended the axis created by the pavilion’s tunnel (where football teams line up to take the field) so that the new area dovetailed with the logic of the building and connected with the existing five-a-side soccer pitches.

Noting the absence of green space — a park, for example— in the vicinity, he designed grassy mounds and berms, and included trees in the layout. This makes for a softer, more inviting landscape where kids can sit, watch the skating and basketball, and cheer on their friends.