Decorex Joburg, top of the Pops
A punchy rundown of the stands, brands and product launches that caught our eye at this year’s show
The 30th edition of Decorex recently came to Joburg and really upped the ante. Lately, the brand has undergone transformative shifts, moving the Johannesburg venue to Sandton Convention Centre, appointing former magazine editor and design consultant Bielle Bellingham as its executive creative director and incorporating exhibitions Design Joburg and 100% Design under its collective. And apparently, this is exactly what Decorex was calling for. Here’s the shortlist of some of our favourites:
One of our major highlights was watching Drip AM’s clay (yes, clay) extruder in action. The compact additive manufacturing machine — which they designed themselves — builds up finely detailed 3D models in clay for anything your heart desires.
Another high was ceramicist Justin Brett’s new range of sculptural vessels. These caught our eye for their Japanese infused minimalist aesthetic and their limitless possibilities (stack, style and arrange them as you wish).
Cape Town flat-pack furniture brand Popstrukt launched its newest hue — Soda Pop Orange — a high voltage colour that feels like a jolt to the system. We also eyed their brand-new Waffle baskets in characteristically luscious colourways.
The show’s free talks line-up was a win and featured leading lights in the local creative field. A few favourites included Dr Sechaba Maape’s discussion on African indigenous design identity, Steve Smith’s panel on the business of design and Steve Tanchel and Kokona Ribane’s discussion on South Africa’s digital art future.
Fashion designer Wanda Lephoto’s new capsule collection drew the crowds. Using the historic Ghana Must Go bag as his departure point, the iconic African print for his garments was reproduced as a wallpaper too, produced in collaboration with Cara Saven.
Speaking of wallpapers, Clout/SA’s collab with the Keiskamma Art Project was a standout. Guided by creative director Tracy Lynch, the quintessential hand-embroidered designs of this Eastern Cape-based social upliftment project manifested in rich local imagery featured as a wallpaper and textiles. The vivid print quality of both was outstanding.
Also on the Clout/SA stand was David Krynauw’s comeback creation: a four poster bed created from waste and heritage timbers with an organic profile and a new joint invented by the carpenter. Forced to close doors during Covid, the bed is something of a phoenix.
Newcomers Studio Ananta stole the show with their fun and eccentric designs (not to mention the vibrant outfits of these sister designers). With the purpose of uplifting humanity through creativity, the duo channel their skills into craft-based empowerment projects, using beads and waste materials to create dazzling decorative items.
We also basked in the joy of Pedersen & Lennard’s new Umpire furniture collection which owes its inspiration to the tennis court and features brightly coloured and spherically inspired tables, benches and chairs.
Studio Kalki’s new limited-edition collectable Eclipse lamps took our breath away. Sensual and organic, the stoneware sculptures (a mother and moon) come together to create an elegant wall light with a subtle glow.
Other stands to note included: Superbalist, whose online homeware and furniture collection manifested offline for the first time; Tshepo Sealetsa (in collab with Plascon), whose independent design practice was unveiled in characteristically sophisticated style; Tandem, for their new Mesh Mash collection of mesh armchairs and tables; and finally Cover Styl’ whose myriad architectural wrapping films for kitchen surfaces offer a world of possibilities for home renovators.