Decorex Joburg, top of the Pops

Another high was ceramicist Justin Brett’s new range of sculptural vessels. These caught our eye for their Japanese infused minimalist aesthetic and their limitless possibilities (stack, style and arrange them as you wish).

Cape Town flat-pack furniture brand Popstrukt launched its newest hue ­— Soda Pop Orange — a high voltage colour that feels like a jolt to the system. We also eyed their brand-new Waffle baskets in characteristically luscious colourways.

The show’s free talks line-up was a win and featured leading lights in the local creative field. A few favourites included Dr Sechaba Maape’s discussion on African indigenous design identity, Steve Smith’s panel on the business of design and Steve Tanchel and Kokona Ribane’s discussion on South Africa’s digital art future.