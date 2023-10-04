Zimbali Estate scoops two international property awards

KwaZulu-Natal’s Zimbali luxury estate gained international recognition by winning two prestigious international property awards in the Africa and Arabia categories.
Zimbali was named Best Leisure Development for South Africa and Best Mixed Use Development for South Africa.
The estate was recently in the headlines after two people, one notorious businessman Nkululeko Mkhize, were killed there in a shoot-out with police.
The estate said the awards are acknowledged as the pinnacle of excellence in the property industry and this achievement celebrates the dedication and innovation demonstrated by Zimbali.
Its CEO Francois Schoeman said the award underscores the estate’s commitment to new standards for luxury living and community development.
“These awards represent the world's most prestigious recognition of excellence in the property industry and pay tribute to the levels of excellence Zimbali Estate is striving to achieve. They are a testament to the vision that drives us and the community we are building.”
The community of Zimbali played a pivotal role in securing these awards.
“The trust, active participation and passion of the residents are instrumental in shaping the estate into a world-class destination, which is known for its exclusivity, security and stunning natural surroundings, including lush coastal forests, pristine beaches and scenic ocean views.
“It is a sought-after destination for upscale living in South Africa, with world-class amenities that include the top-rated championship golf course in KwaZulu-Natal, which will host the BCX SuperSport Shoot-out in November 2023.”
Schoeman said they are charting a course to a brighter, more vibrant future for their community, filled with growth, development and pursuit of excellence.
Two weeks ago there were concerns among residents about “criminals” living on the estate.
Zimbali said plans were in place to address the issue and collaborative efforts with law enforcement agencies are aimed at maintaining the safety and security of residents.
TimesLIVE
Zimbali Estate scoops two international property awards
Image: Seeff
TimesLIVE
