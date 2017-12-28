Jeweller Douriean Fletcher blinged-out the cast of 'Black Panther'

“Afrofuturistic with a facet of fine art” is how young American designer Douriean Fletcher describes her jewellery, which landed her the job as jeweller costumer for the much-anticipated Marvel film, 'Black Panther'.

We caught up with her to find out more.

How did you get your start in Hollywood?

The first time my work was shown on a screen was on a show called TLC’s Beauty Masters. That was released in 2015. During that time I met the incredible, highly-talented, and legendary costume designer, Ruth E Carter, who used some of my work on the re-imagined Roots mini-series. Carter was looking for a very specific aesthetic for the jewellery for Black Panther, and she felt that my aesthetic was a perfect fit, so she brought me on board.

What is it like working in Hollywood?

It’s interesting. It’s a fun journey trying to figure out how and where I fit in the industry. I’m a young African-American woman who is doing something that hasn’t been done before, because I am an artist: my work is unique and it’s handmade. There is a need for something more than a basic hoop or ring or charm bracelet in this industry.

[For Black Panther, she created armour as well as more conventional jewellery.]