Holiday escapes for those who want to avoid the tourist hordes

It's mildly annoying when you book a holiday to get away from it all only to find yourself on a beach in Phuket, trying to stop your eyes from rolling into your brain stem as Janice from accounts squeals: "What are the odds?!"

Places like Bangkok, London and New York often burst at the seams with travellers and an overabundance of tourists can dilute one's experience of a place.

So where does the road less travelled lead an intrepid South African explorer? How about São Tomé and Príncipe?

These twin islands off the west coast of Africa form the second-smallest country on the continent and one of the least touristy places on earth, with only 8,000 visitors stopping by last week. Why so few? Do a quick spot test and ask people around you what a São Tomé and Príncipe is. You'll catch most of them out.