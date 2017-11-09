Cape Town courts wealthy tourists with villas

Beautiful weather, scenic views, white, sandy beaches and luxurious villas - more than enough bait for tourists to flood drought-stricken Cape Town.

As one of the most visited coastal cities on the continent, the Mother City's lavish accommodation may be its greatest drawcard.

According to Ruth Munitz, manager of SeeffSHORTSTAY, Cape Town is seeing a rise in the popularity of flats and villas.

"Villas with pools and views are always in demand," says Munitz

These villas are often rented at high prices.

Munitz said that visitors can generally expect to pay R2,000 to R10,000 a day in the CBD, and R4,000 to R30,000 a day in the luxury suburbs on the Atlantic seaboard.

Along with artwork from around the world and elegant furniture, many of "top end of the scale" villas offer 24-hour staff.