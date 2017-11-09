Cape Town courts wealthy tourists with villas
Beautiful weather, scenic views, white, sandy beaches and luxurious villas - more than enough bait for tourists to flood drought-stricken Cape Town.
As one of the most visited coastal cities on the continent, the Mother City's lavish accommodation may be its greatest drawcard.
According to Ruth Munitz, manager of SeeffSHORTSTAY, Cape Town is seeing a rise in the popularity of flats and villas.
"Villas with pools and views are always in demand," says Munitz
These villas are often rented at high prices.
Munitz said that visitors can generally expect to pay R2,000 to R10,000 a day in the CBD, and R4,000 to R30,000 a day in the luxury suburbs on the Atlantic seaboard.
Along with artwork from around the world and elegant furniture, many of "top end of the scale" villas offer 24-hour staff.
The Lookout, a two-bedroom villa in Bantry Bay, is priced at R125,000 a day during high season.
The property, listed on the Dogon Group Rentals website, is in a central location with access to many amenities and award-winning restaurants.
"The home is fully equipped to offer travellers the opportunity to be transported into a world not normally afforded in Cape Town," says the site.
Ellerman Villa, offered by Cape Villa Accommodation, can be experienced for R5,5000 a day.
The rate for this two-storey, five-bedroom villa also includes a 24-hour private chef and hospitality team, a complimentary laundry service and a daily international newspaper of the renter's choice.
• Hauser is on an SIT Study Abroad programme. She wrote this story in association with Round Earth Media.
• This article was originally published in The Times.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE