SA's slow internet speed is a drawcard for tourists. Seriously

Holidaymakers wanting a "digital detox" are looking at South Africa, among other places, as a destination to unwind and relax.

"From the moment you wake up in the morning to the moment you go to sleep - technology is constantly in your life. Your holiday abroad should be a time for you to rejuvenate and reset but you can’t do that if you’re worried about what’s happening on your digital device," says UK-based travel agency Hayes and Jarvis.

The company conducted a study titled top 20 destinations for a digital detox, highlighting the number of wi-fi hotspots and 4G availability in a country, as well as the percentage of national parks that travellers can explore.

South Africa ranks 12th in the list of places that people needn't bother checking their e-mails and social media feeds.

"Between the low 4G speeds (15.42 Mbps) and the many natural parks - it’s no surprise that South Africa has made list for best digital detox destinations," the company says. "More than 40% of residents are disconnected from the internet, so you won't feel out of place not having a phone at hand."