The 'Black Friday' of local travel offers is coming. Pick your bargains now

Some travel experiences will be on offer for as little as R70, which makes them affordable for a much wider spread of people who would love to explore what SA has to offer but cannot afford it.

This year the campaign has 530 partners, up from 325 in 2018. Mokgethi hopes that number will grow as people understand the importance of domestic tourism.

So far more than 400 partners have uploaded their deals onto SA Tourism's platform ahead of the campaign launch on Monday.

Partners can also upload deals onto their own platforms. "It's great to get the response we've had," said Mokgethi. "We are nervous but excited."

The deals are not yet available to book - they go live on Monday, September 23, at 12.05am - but for now you can do some window shopping and even compile a wishlist so you can go back on Monday and nab the deal.

You can search by location, price range, or by the following categories: breathtaking scenery; bustling city life; active adventure; sun-soaked coasts; wildlife safari; and vibrant culture.