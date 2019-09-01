Local Getaway

5 delightful things to do in Darling this spring

Head to this charming Western Cape town to enjoy flowers, a theatre festival and craft beer on tap

1. HEAD TO VOORKAMERFEST



It's almost time for the one-of-a-kind annual voorkamerfest (voorkamerfest-darling.co.za.), in which minibus taxis ferry audiences from the main drag to the voorkamers (front rooms) of participating homes, which range from grand Cape Dutch manors to RDP houses, where performers put on shows...