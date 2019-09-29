How to be a pilgrim: a practical guide to the Camino de Santiago

Last year, 327,328 people got a certificate for walking at least 100km (or cycling at least 200km) to Santiago de Compostela in Spain. Want one too? Nancy Richards sheds some light on The Way

It's not clear exactly when the first peregrino (pilgrim) set out to follow the Camino de Santiago de Compostela or The Way of St James, patron saint of Spain. The first written record was in 950AD, but non-diarists may have done it earlier.



What we do know is that they sure wouldn't have been kitted out with lightweight, fluorescent takkies, backpacks and retractable walking sticks, as they often are today...