Travel Tips

5 simple things to pack to have a first-class experience on your economy flight

These nifty little gadgets will take your on-board life to the next level

1. A TENNIS BALL



Joint and muscle pain are guaranteed when you're spending hours switching between three squishy positions. But pressing a tennis ball into any tense areas is a great way to provide some relief. You can even roll the ball underfoot for a massage - and the circulation boost will help prevent swelling...