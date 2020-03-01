Local getaway

10 things to know about Welgevonden, home of the Big 5

This private game reserve in the Waterberg, Limpopo, a 2.5-hour drive from Joburg, is a great choice for those seeking a game getaway close to SA's biggest city

1. Welgevonden is a 36,000ha private game reserve in the Waterberg district of Limpopo.



2. After a number of private farms had been consolidated and efforts had been made to return the land to its natural state, it was declared a conservation area in 1993...