Happiness soars as domestic airlines return to the skies

Safair and Mango airlines started flying again on Monday for the first time since late March, when operations were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both companies took a moment to mark the occasion on their social media channels.

Safair reassured travellers about the safety measures in place, tweeting: “We've been preparing our aircraft for this day and we've implemented all necessary precautions to ensure your safety. We can’t wait to have you on board.”