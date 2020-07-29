Emirates to foot medical bill for customers who contract Covid-19 while flying

Dubai-based airline Emirates has vowed to foot the bill for medical expenses and quarantine for its passengers who contract Covid-19 while flying, until the end of October.

The airline is the first to introduce such a programme and it applies to all passengers flying to any destination, in any class of travel.

Emirates will pay up to €150,000 (about R2m) for medical expenses, plus $115 (R1,900) per day for the weeks spent in quarantine. This cover is provided by the airline free to its customers.

The announcement comes at a time when air travel, both domestic and international, is hit hard by the measures and regulations put in place globally to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.