Lots to be done, says Kruger's new boss as park slowly reopens
Gareth Coleman became executive manager of the Kruger National Park just before lockdown. Now he's a man on a mission
23 August 2020 - 00:02
The only kills sharp-eyed Joburgers may have been fortunate enough to witness during the lockdown are the violent habits of the carnivorous grey-headed bushshrikes.
As nature bleeds (in this case quite literally) into the city, and rare sightings of birds previously unrecorded in this habitat are made, the peri-urban nature lovers among us may have spotted tiny corpses impaled on thorns and branches — small feasts of flesh for these bloody-minded birds. This is the way of the bushshrike — all’s fair in love, war and evolution...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.