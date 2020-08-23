Lots to be done, says Kruger's new boss as park slowly reopens

Gareth Coleman became executive manager of the Kruger National Park just before lockdown. Now he's a man on a mission

The only kills sharp-eyed Joburgers may have been fortunate enough to witness during the lockdown are the violent habits of the carnivorous grey-headed bushshrikes.



As nature bleeds (in this case quite literally) into the city, and rare sightings of birds previously unrecorded in this habitat are made, the peri-urban nature lovers among us may have spotted tiny corpses impaled on thorns and branches — small feasts of flesh for these bloody-minded birds. This is the way of the bushshrike — all’s fair in love, war and evolution...