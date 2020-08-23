Local Getaways

Three perfect post-lockdown escapes to the Cape (yes, there's wine)

Whether you fancy a quick afternoon jaunt or an overnight stay, here are some suggestions for great breakaways near Cape Town focused on fresh air and fine wines

Some things we've definitely missed during these long, hard months of lockdown are travel and wine. SA's move to Level 2 means we get both of them back. So what could be more perfect for a quick getaway than a dash to the Cape, whose vineyards are some of the best in the world?



With numerous estates dotted across the landscape, here are just three suggestions for you, depending on how much time you have:..