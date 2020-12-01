SA's luxe safari spots shine at the 2020 World Travel Awards

The overall winners in the 2020 World Travel Awards have been announced, with SA taking top honours in five categories.

Given our global fame as a prime game-viewing destination, it's no surprise three of these accolades went to upmarket safari hotspots:

Silvan Safari, located in the Sabi Sand Game Reserve within the Greater Kruger National Park, was voted World's Leading Luxury Lodge;

Villa iZulu at Thanda Safari in KwaZulu-Natal was named the World's Leading Luxury Private Villa; and

Limpopo's Shambala Private Game Reserve was hailed as the World's Leading Private Game Reserve.

The latter is part of the hospitality group that owns another of this year's local winners, The Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spas, which took the title of World's Leading Boutique Hotel.