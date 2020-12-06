Feels like home: This luxe lodge in Limpopo caters for the whole family

Tintswalo Family Camp in the Welgevonden Game Reserve is the perfect place to connect with nature — and your children, writes Katharynn Kesselaar

I'm ashamed to admit it, but I could not remember the last time I had been in the bush. That was until recently, when I found myself en route to the malaria-free Waterberg in Limpopo, where just three hours outside Johannesburg you'll find 40,000ha of pristine bushveld in the Welgevonden Game Reserve.



I kept racking my brain trying to recall my last memory of the bush, and after a short “game drive” from the main gate to the lodge — no private vehicles are allowed to enter the reserve — it all came flooding back...