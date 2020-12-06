Travel

Feels like home: This luxe lodge in Limpopo caters for the whole family

Tintswalo Family Camp in the Welgevonden Game Reserve is the perfect place to connect with nature — and your children, writes Katharynn Kesselaar

06 December 2020 - 00:00 By Katharynn Kesselaar

I'm ashamed to admit it, but I could not remember the last time I had been in the bush. That was until recently, when I found myself en route to the malaria-free Waterberg in Limpopo, where just three hours outside Johannesburg you'll find 40,000ha of pristine bushveld in the Welgevonden Game Reserve.

I kept racking my brain trying to recall my last memory of the bush, and after a short “game drive” from the main gate to the lodge — no private vehicles are allowed to enter the reserve — it all came flooding back...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Don’t send your children to St Anne's, Coconut Kelz tells black parents Lifestyle
  2. SA's luxe safari spots shine at the 2020 World Travel Awards Travel
  3. Restaurant Mosaic to close as top chef Chantel Dartnall starts 'new adventure' Food
  4. IN PICS | KwaZulu-Natal bush escape voted the world's top luxury villa Travel
  5. What’s new on Showmax in December 2020 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...