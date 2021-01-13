Travel

WATCH | Pride of lions 'move in' on family's patio at Limpopo game estate

13 January 2021 - 11:31
A family discovered lions lazing on their patio at Leadwood Big Game Estate in Limpopo.
Image: David De Beer/Facebook

A family at Leadwood Big Game Estate in Hoedspruit, Klein Drakensberg, was caught by surprise when they discovered a pride of lions lazing on their patio.

The close encounter with one of SA’s big five animals took place recently when the family discovered the lions had “moved in” at their property.

In footage taken by David De Beer and shared on Facebook, the lions can be seen chilling in shade and seemingly reluctant to leave.

“We arrive at my father's house (that’s for sale) on Leadwood Estate today only to find someone has already moved in,” said De Beer.

According to the estate, the big cats roam freely over 5,500ha of unspoilt bushveld between the Kruger National Park and the Blyde River Canyon.

Watch the video below:

