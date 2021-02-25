WATCH | Buffalo protects her calf from a leopard ... only to run into a lion

The video was captured by Matthew Steyn while on his trip to the park with his family.

“We stopped in the riverbed to watch a herd of buffalo. Among the herd, we noticed a newborn calf that was just starting to learn how to walk for the first time. But, shortly after this, my son spotted a leopard in the reeds, right among all the buffaloes,” said Steyn.

“After some time, the rest of the herd seemed to move off slowly, leaving the mother and calf behind alone. The mother and calf were completely unaware of the leopard. But now, not only the leopard, a lion decided to show up to the party”

He said the lion tried to get to the calf, but the mother was too protective.

“Unfortunately, we lost sight of the lion following the calf into the bush, but I'm pretty sure that newborn wouldn’t have lasted long on the run like that and not being able to suckle,” said Steyn.