Travel

WATCH | Buffalo protects her calf from a leopard ... only to run into a lion

25 February 2021 - 07:00

An incredible turn of events took place in the Kruger National Park after a mother buffalo protected her calf from a leopard only to run into a hungry male lion.

In a video shared by Latest Sighting, the mother buffalo can be seen smelling to see if something is in the bushes before finding the leopard.

She chases the leopard away, but is then confronted by the lion.

The video was captured by Matthew Steyn while on his trip to the park with his family.

“We stopped in the riverbed to watch a herd of buffalo. Among the herd, we noticed a newborn calf that was just starting to learn how to walk for the first time. But, shortly after this, my son spotted a leopard in the reeds, right among all the buffaloes,” said Steyn.

“After some time, the rest of the herd seemed to move off slowly, leaving the mother and calf behind alone. The mother and calf were completely unaware of the leopard. But now, not only the leopard, a lion decided to show up to the party”

He said the lion tried to get to the calf, but the mother was too protective.

“Unfortunately, we lost sight of the lion following the calf into the bush, but I'm pretty sure that newborn wouldn’t have lasted long on the run like that and not being able to suckle,” said Steyn.

MORE

WATCH | 'Once-in-a-lifetime sighting' as serval manages to keep 4 cheetahs at bay

The serval got the attention of one cheetah that approached it and a hissing match took place.
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Killing of three runaway ellies sparks concerns over KZN parks’ fences

R45m has been spent to fix the fence, but millions more will be needed to secure KZN’s parks and reserves
News
2 weeks ago

Pumba bids farewell to Temba, king of the jungle

Temba, the founding father of the white lion pride at Pumba Private Game Reserve near Makhanda, Eastern Cape, has died.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Lay’s salt and vinegar chips are back on shelves and SA is freaking TF out! Food
  2. Royals to appear in TV special hours before Harry, Meghan's Oprah interview is ... Lifestyle
  3. Clever, cost-savvy décor ideas to steal from Minnie Dlamini-Jones' nursery Home & Gardening
  4. Buzz off! Four natural mosquito repellents you can easily make at home Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | Nasa releases 'first-of-its-kind' footage from rover's Mars landing Lifestyle

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...