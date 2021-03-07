Cruising

Cruise lover? Here are five hilarious ways to pretend you're at sea - at home

While cruise lines are still waiting for permission to sail in SA waters, fun-loving cruisers can get their fix by recreating some iconic touches at home

1) HOST A GALA OR THEME PARTY



It's not a cruise without a gala evening, so invite some friends over, throw on that evening gown you've been dying to wear and snap some pics. If your partner refuses to wear a tie, deny him access to the dining room...