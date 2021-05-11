Futuristic 'Survive the Century' hopes to be tonic for climate change anxiety

It is the year 2050, the planet is warming up, meals come from nutritional food packs and dozens of new zoonotic viruses are spreading. As the editor of an influential newspaper, how would you try to shape public opinion?

This is one of the scenarios encountered by players of an online game launched on Monday, which uses humour and interactive decision-making to encourage people to think about the future of climate change, and what they can do about it.

Survive the Century is the work of scientists, economists and writers around the world brought together by US-based research group the National Socio-Environmental Synthesis Center (SESYNC), and lets players navigate the future from 2021 to 2100.

“This is a game for everyone, but particularly for climate nihilistic Gen Z's who know about climate change and feel hopeless and frustrated at the inaction they are seeing,” said Samantha Beckbessinger, an author and game creator.

“We wanted to engage them with a sense of hopefulness that the future is long and there are a lot of choices ahead of us,” she said in a video call.