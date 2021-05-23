Can you go back again? A lifelong love affair with Thailand is hard to get over

Is it a mistake to return to a place you loved deeply and had to leave behind? Donal Conlon finds out

I lived in Thailand from 1973 to 1978. I didn't know where it was when I left Ireland with a rucksack. Seven months later, I arrived in Bangkok, almost penniless.



An extraordinary stroke of luck helped me find a job as a teacher, which pleased me since I'd fallen in love with Thailand on my first night...