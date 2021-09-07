Vax and relax: Five places in Europe you can take a post-jab holiday

After slamming the gates on us for our high Covid-19 infection rates and the dreaded Beta variant earlier in the year, the world is slowly tiptoeing back to welcoming tourists from SA, particularly those who have been vaccinated.

Of course, our incredible neighbours in Southern Africa — including Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Mozambique — have been open for a while, but Europe’s reopening has been far more tentative.

At last things are gradually starting to change. If you’ve sewn up your second Covid jab — or plan to in the near future — and you fancy a holiday a bit more far flung, you’ve got more options now than since the pandemic began.

Note that the two vaccines currently administered in SA — the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) and the Pfizer Inc-BioNTech — are both accepted by these countries.