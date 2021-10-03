Travel

Six awesome adventures to have along the Northern Cape's Diamond Coast

From surfing to exploring shipwrecks, there's no shortage of things to do while travelling along this stretch of the Atlantic seaboard

03 October 2021 - 00:01 By Jacques Marais

The Diamond Coast stretches along the Atlantic seaboard, from Port Nolloth in the Northern Cape to SA's Orange River border with Namibia.

It encompasses one of Earth's most uniquely diverse succulent desert biomes, and outdoor adventure abounds. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'Idols SA' judge Randall Abrahams on Somizi, fan favourites and more Lifestyle
  2. 'Watershed moment' as local eateries make world's 100 best list Food
  3. How much you'll pay to stay at the SA hotels voted among the world's top 100 Travel
  4. PODCAST | Discovery is rewarding new members for getting vaccinated Health & Sex
  5. How to make the most incredible Peppermint Crisp fudge Food

Latest Videos

Ex Bok coach Pieter De Villiers on challenges for EP Elephants and moving to ...
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting