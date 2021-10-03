Six awesome adventures to have along the Northern Cape's Diamond Coast

From surfing to exploring shipwrecks, there's no shortage of things to do while travelling along this stretch of the Atlantic seaboard

The Diamond Coast stretches along the Atlantic seaboard, from Port Nolloth in the Northern Cape to SA's Orange River border with Namibia.



It encompasses one of Earth's most uniquely diverse succulent desert biomes, and outdoor adventure abounds. ..