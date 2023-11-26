Zimbabwe, Botswana
Kaza: a conservation giant in Southern Africa that's full of wild adventures
Spanning five countries, the Kavango–Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area is a golden trifecta of community, conservation and tourism. Here we explore some of its offerings in Zimbabwe and Botswana
It felt unnatural, but we had no time to think it through. Our instructions were clear: get off the game drive vehicle and follow, single file, until we found them. Our moment was slipping away fast as the sun was already dipping below the horizon, painting broad brush strokes of orange and red in the sky above and elongating the shadows of the trees in the golden grass around us...
