LISTEN | Explosive recording implicates Jacob Zuma in Bosasa cover up
Jacob Zuma's name crops up in damning Bosasa recording
10 February 2019 - 00:06
An explosive recording of a meeting between senior Bosasa executives reveals a discussion about former president Jacob Zuma's involvement in their bid to muzzle a Hawks investigation of the company.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.