News

Inside SA's plan to bring citizens home from coronavirus epicentre

Military operation to fly citizens home from China to Free State quarantine

A full-scale military rescue mission is under way to evacuate more than 130 South Africans trapped in China's Wuhan city, as the epidemic tightens its grip on a nervous world uncertain what to expect next.



Once they are safely back in the country, the South African evacuees will be quarantined at a secret resort in the Free State where they - along with the flight crew and resort staff - will be kept under heavy guard for 21 days...