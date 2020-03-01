News
Inside SA's plan to bring citizens home from coronavirus epicentre
Military operation to fly citizens home from China to Free State quarantine
01 March 2020 - 00:05
A full-scale military rescue mission is under way to evacuate more than 130 South Africans trapped in China's Wuhan city, as the epidemic tightens its grip on a nervous world uncertain what to expect next.
Once they are safely back in the country, the South African evacuees will be quarantined at a secret resort in the Free State where they - along with the flight crew and resort staff - will be kept under heavy guard for 21 days...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.