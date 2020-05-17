Covid-19 lockdown: KZN woman helps keep the lights on in dark times

A single mother of two, who moved in with her parents to beat the financial strain of lockdown, has been lighting up the lives of hundreds of people.

Helen Millar, a Ballito-based photographer, started Keep the Lights On, a Facebook group that connects donors to people who need prepaid electricity vouchers.

In about three weeks, 326 people have received vouchers from strangers.

"I came across a woman on social media trying to decide whether to spend her last R20 on mealie meal or electricity. I told her to buy the mealie meal and I would take care of her electricity," said Millar.

She asked friends to help and it grew from there.