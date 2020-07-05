Cape Town rips away dignity for Xhosa man forcibly removed from home, naked

Layers of Bulelani Qolani's dignity have been steadily stripped away since he was born 28 years ago.

He quit school in Bhisho, Eastern Cape, when he was in grade 10, leaving his mother and three siblings behind to seek a better life in Cape Town that did not entail grinding poverty.

He found a job as a taxi driver, but in March the wheels fell off when the Covid-19 lockdown left him out of work and unable to pay rent on his backyard flat in Khayelitsha.

Newly homeless, he joined dozens of other backyarders who erected makeshift structures on municipal land in nearby Empolweni.

The story of his life up to that point is replicated across SA, but it changed on Wednesday when a bystander videoed a naked Qolani's scuffle with City of Cape Town law enforcement officers, who went on to tear down his shack with him inside.