PODCAST | The killing of Charl Kinnear: a community demands justice

12 October 2020 - 12:18 By Nicki Gules
Bishop Lavis residents confront police outside the suburb's magistrate's court as Zane Kilian is driven away after being charged with the murder of Lt-Col Charl Kinnear.
Bishop Lavis residents confront police outside the suburb's magistrate's court as Zane Kilian is driven away after being charged with the murder of Lt-Col Charl Kinnear.
Image: Esa Alexander

In this episode of Boots on the Ground: Behind SA’s National Headlines, we look into the assassination of Lt-Col Charl Kinnear, one of SA’s most respected police officers and commander of the police's anti-gang unit

Listen to the story: 

The Boots on the Ground podcast is dedicated to unravelling some of SA’s biggest news stories. It follows Sunday Times reporters as they investigate the stories making the headlines. 

