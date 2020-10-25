News

Sunday Morning Assessment

12 years and counting: no end to delays in John Hlophe case

25 October 2020 - 00:00 By Franny Rabkin

With a 12-year delay it is easy to forget what the misconduct complaint against Western Cape judge president John Hlophe is all about. If the allegations are true, it was an attempt at capture - of a sort - of the judiciary.

This week the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) announced that, yet again, Hlophe's judicial conduct tribunal had been postponed - until December. No-one was surprised...

