Sunday Morning Assessment
12 years and counting: no end to delays in John Hlophe case
25 October 2020 - 00:00
With a 12-year delay it is easy to forget what the misconduct complaint against Western Cape judge president John Hlophe is all about. If the allegations are true, it was an attempt at capture - of a sort - of the judiciary.
This week the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) announced that, yet again, Hlophe's judicial conduct tribunal had been postponed - until December. No-one was surprised...
