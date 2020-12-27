'It would appear new Covid-19 variant has higher transmissibility': experts

Hanekom said: "It is likely to [reach] everywhere if it follows the patterns. It is likely to transmit more easily and we have heard reports that younger people are more infected and [sicker] with it than any other variants. We need to confirm this."

The consortium, which met for the first time on Wednesday, will investigate key questions including whether existing diagnostics and vaccines would work as well for this variant.

Barry Schoub, who heads the Minister's Vaccine Advisory Committee, said the new variant has a more effective binding mechanism and causes a higher viral load, which seems likely to accelerate the rate of infections in the second wave.

"There is a much higher amount of virus from the swabs taken," he said.

"It would appear the new variant has higher transmissibility and may be replacing the previous virus. Close on 90% of the [virus sequenced] has been the new variant."

Glenda Gray, president of the South African Medical Research Council, said the new mutation is unlikely to affect vaccine efficacy - despite the eight mutations in the virus's spike protein.

"The vaccines have been geared to target the spike protein, which is a big area. As the virus evolves, we will have to adapt the vaccine," she said.

"Pfizer says they can make a new vaccine [for a targeted variation] in six weeks." Covid vaccine development could evolve like the flu vaccine, which is modified annually.

Hanekom said he is "very concerned at how overwhelmed the health systems are already and we have not yet reached the peak".

He urged South Africans to take the necessary precautions.