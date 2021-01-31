Sunday Morning Assessment

State capture inquiry: ConCourt cuts Jacob Zuma's Zondo options

If former president Jacob Zuma wants to avoid answering questions from the state capture commission, this week's judgment from the Constitutional Court has left him fast running out of options.



The unanimous judgment written by justice Chris Jafta ordered him to "obey all summons and directives lawfully issued". Not only must he come, he must answer questions. The court declared that Zuma does not have the right to remain silent. He may, however, exercise the privilege against self-incrimination and refuse to answer questions that may incriminate him...