Ramaphosa wants SABC to boost ANC coverage in 'Covid' election

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
16 May 2021 - 00:00

The ANC plans to approach the SABC to seek more airtime from the public broadcaster to spread its "propaganda" in the lead-up to this year's local government elections.

This is revealed in President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech, prepared for the party's national executive committee meeting that took place last weekend...

