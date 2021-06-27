'Long Covid' causing distress among survivors in recovery

Larina Manilall uses plastic crockery and utensils for her safety, battles to communicate with her husband and child, is unable to work and can’t watch TV or type a text.

Doctors initially believed she was seeking attention or exaggerating her condition. But they soon realised the 41-year-old Durban woman is suffering from “long Covid” after contracting the virus in December — and her life has been turned upside down.

Most people with Covid recover in two to three weeks. But some can experience symptoms for months. There is no data on the prevalence of long Covid in SA, but medical experts understand from both local and global experience that about 30% of Covid patients will experience persistent symptoms beyond three months of the initial illness.

Specialist physician and pulmonologist Dr Rubeshan Perumal, who treats patients at Groote Schuur Hospital Post-Covid-19 Lung Disease Clinic, said that based on the about 1.8-million confirmed Covid cases in SA, doctors estimate that more than half a million people have suffered long Covid over the past year — and many have probably still not completely recovered.