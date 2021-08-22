Jab incentives get people talking, laughing — and vaxxing

It started when she raffled perfume and wine, but three weeks later Jolene Samuels has become a symbol of how to win support for vaccinations using humour and the chance to win a prize — especially if it is a vibrator.

Samuels, of Cape Town, runs up to three Facebook raffles a day for people who have proof of vaccination, and has been mentioned by Western Cape premier Alan Winde as a positive example.

“I am 35 and before my age group was allowed to get it, I was crying for a vaccine. When it opened up, I immediately got registered and got vaccinated,” she said.

To support friends who had encouraged her, she raffled perfume and wine, then had an idea: what if she created something fun and competitive that would create a safe space for people to ask questions about vaccines, get emotional support, and be part of a community where vaccines are discussed with accurate information?