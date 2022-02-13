Govt schools face major teacher deficit as half of current educators will retire in 10 years

Education think-tank says universities need to 'drastically increase' the production of teachers to replace them

SA will lose nearly half of its current crop of publicly employed teachers to retirement in the next 10 years — and the country is nowhere close to training enough people to replace them.



A report from the 2030 Reading Panel shows that universities need to produce 44,000 teachers a year by 2025 to ensure there is no deficit...