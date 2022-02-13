News

Govt schools face major teacher deficit as half of current educators will retire in 10 years

Education think-tank says universities need to 'drastically increase' the production of teachers to replace them

13 February 2022 - 00:00

SA will lose nearly half of its current crop of publicly employed teachers to retirement in the next 10 years — and the country is nowhere close to training enough people to replace them.

A report from the 2030 Reading Panel shows that universities need to produce 44,000 teachers a year by 2025 to ensure there is no deficit...

