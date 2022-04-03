An ‘unreasonable man’ who challenged science gives Wits R50m
US-based innovator who left SA during the dark days brightens varsity's work with generous donation
03 April 2022 - 00:00
Fifty years ago a young Wits University graduate left the country hastily to escape the grip of apartheid, never imagining that half a century later he would donate about R44m to the varsity to continue its innovation agenda...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.