‘Sunshine tax’ reports clouded the issue
Solar households are not being targeted, says Eskom
24 July 2022 - 00:00
“Taxation on sunshine”, “an outrageous penalty”, “R938 a month for nothing” — the screams against Eskom’s new tariff plan, to be submitted to the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) next month, were loud and angry this week...
