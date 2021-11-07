Politics

Murdered candidates win their wards

By-elections will be held in Tshwane, eThekwini and Nongoma in KZN

07 November 2021 - 00:00

Three candidates who were gunned down in the run-up to the local government elections have won the wards they were contesting.

This means that by-elections will have to take place in their wards in Tshwane, eThekwini, and Nongoma in KwaZulu-Natal...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. At least eight politicians have been killed in the run up to the elections, ... Politics
  2. EDITORIAL | Politics in SA is a money-making blood sport Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | What has SA come to when an ANC leader is arrested for murder? Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Mogoeng Mogoeng urged to run for president in 2024 Politics
  2. Tears and questions over KZN church minister’s murder News
  3. What Ace Magashule's former PA told his prosecutors News
  4. Teacher heading back to class after pupil admits to lying about sexual ... News
  5. Judge’s pain over cold-blooded murder of girl and toddler News

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021