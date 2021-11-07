Murdered candidates win their wards

By-elections will be held in Tshwane, eThekwini and Nongoma in KZN

Three candidates who were gunned down in the run-up to the local government elections have won the wards they were contesting.



This means that by-elections will have to take place in their wards in Tshwane, eThekwini, and Nongoma in KwaZulu-Natal...